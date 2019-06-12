Elections in tribal districts on July 20

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to hold polling for the tribal districts seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on July 20 instead of July 02.

To this effect, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan chaired a meeting here at the Election Commission Secretariat, after receiving requests from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking delay in the conduct of polls, mainly citing law and order situation in the newly-merged districts.

The Election Commission announced Monday to hold a meeting to discuss the requests made by the provincial government. Among others, the Election Commission members, secretary Ministry of Interior, secretary KP Home Department, representatives of the law-enforcement agencies and senior officials of the commission were also present during the meeting.

The officials of the Election Commission gave briefing to the forum on the state of their preparedness for the electoral exercise and said they were geared up for the purpose, as all necessary measures had been taken. The secretary of the Ministry of Interior and the secretary KP Home Department briefed the meeting on the security matters. The forum was informed that the provincial government wanted delay of 20 days in the holding of elections in order to improve the law and order and administrative arrangements. After giving a patient hearing to the participants, the Election Commission ordered the conduct of polling for the tribal districts on July 20, thus giving 18 days to the provincial government as well as the law-enforcement agencies to make fool-proof related arrangements.