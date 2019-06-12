Panel on foreign loans to be formed under Commission of Inquiry Act

ISLAMABAD: The terms of reference (ToRs) and constitution of the high-powered commission to probe the use of hefty foreign loans taken during last 10 years would be made public during the current week.

It was decided in a high echelon meeting here at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) Wednesday and chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan who had announced the establishment of the commission consisting of various top intelligence and fiscal agencies on Tuesday. It has been officially announced by the PMO that the final ToRs and announcement of the commission will be made including its head during this week.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the proposed commission of inquiry in the meeting. Federal Law and Justice Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir were among the attendees of the meeting. The draft TORs for the commission of inquiry were discussed during the meeting.

It has been decided that the federal government will constitute commission of inquiry under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, comprising of senior officers from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Auditor General’s Office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others. The commission will investigate how the debt of the country in last 10 years i.e. from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs24,000 billion, whereas no mega projects were carried out in the country during this period of time. The commission will also look into all ministries and divisions including ministers concerned who have spent public money and where any misappropriation found, the commission will work for return of this money to the exchequer. The commission will also look into any misuse of public exchequer for personal use and gains, such as foreign travels, foreign medical treatment expenses, construction of roads and infrastructure for private houses declared as camp offices of high officials.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced that he would undertake extensive visit of Sindh in few days since he is aware of the complexities being faced by the people. He maintained that stern accountability would be carried out of those who have plundered the national resources.

He was talking to the members of National Assembly belonging to interior Sindh here on Wednesday at the PMO. MNAs from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpur Khas divisions attended the meeting. The members belonging to the ruling alliance included parties other than the PTI also participated in the meeting and discussions.

Sources told The News that political situation prevailing in interior Sindh especially in the wake of arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari by the NAB also came under discussion informally. Federal Ministers Muhammadmian Soomro, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Sardar Ghaus Bux Mehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Lal Chand, Jai Parkash, Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Salahuddin, Saira Bano, SAPMs Naeemul Haq, Arshad Dad, Saifullah Khan Niazi and Shahzad Akbar were among the attendees.

It has been officially stated that the ongoing developmental projects in the province, difficulties being faced by the people in the Sindh and overall situation of the province was discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan told the nation it was time to ‘stop glorifying’ money launderers who had caused damage to the country and impoverished the masses.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister stressed that no sort of protocol should be extended to such elements, who were now ‘seeking refuge behind democracy'; an obvious a reference to members of the main opposition PML-N and PPP parties, several of whom are facing corruption and money laundering cases, and some more are anticipated to be held.

He wondered, "Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment, no protocol should be extended to them. It was time to treat such people as criminals”.

The prime minister tweeted, “Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers who have damaged our nation & impoverished our ppl & now seeking refuge behind ‘democracy’. No protocol shd be extended to them. Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals.”