Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews
AFP
June 13, 2019

Shuklin has London Olympics medal stripped

Sports

LAUSANNE: Lithuanian sprint-canoeist Jevgenij Shuklin has been stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal for doping, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

Shuklin, now 33, tested positive for anabolic steroids after additional analysis of his samples were carried out as part of a wider programme by the IOC using advanced methods unavailable at the time. Russia’s Ivan Shtyl originally finished third and Spain’s Alfonso Benavides was fourth. The IOC will continue with its reanalysis of samples, which has discovered more than 50 retrospective positive tests thanks to more modern research methods from the 2012 Games, until 2020.

