All-Punjab Age Group Swimming C’ship on 15th

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organize All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship in collaboration with Punjab Swimming Association at Gujrat Gymkhana Club Swimming on June 15, 2019. All the arrangements have been completed for the championship.

All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship will be an ideal event for young swimmers of the province to demonstrate their swimming talent, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Wednesday. “Sports Board Punjab will hold more such events in different games in future,” he added.

Sarwar further said Punjab has plenty of talent in various sports disciplines and Sports Board Punjab will continue to make effective efforts to nurture this valuable talent. According to details, the swimmers of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age groups will feature in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m free style events during the championship scheduled to commence at 4.00pm on June 15, 2019. Each swimmer can participate in maximum four events during the championship. An age scrutiny committee will check the participating swimmers to ascertain the age before the swimming competitions.