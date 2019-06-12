close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
AFP
June 13, 2019

Khaled to undergo knee surgery

Sports

AFP
June 13, 2019

DHAKA: Khaled Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Test pacer, will go under the knife for a damaged left knee, Bangladesh Cricket Board officials said on Wednesday. Khaled hurt his knee during the Eid break after an elite camp and will be ruled out for at least three to four months post surgery.

The officials said that the MRI report suggested a damaged meniscus to the extent of requiring surgery to recover fully. “As per the MRI report Khaled had damaged his meniscus of the left knee to an extent that there is no alternative but for a surgery”.

