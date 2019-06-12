Joshua is ‘finished’, says Tyson

LONDON: Tyson Fury believes former world champion Anthony Joshua is “finished” after the British heavyweight’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO titles on June 1 in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the division. After the fight, Fury sent a message on Twitter that urged his fellow Briton to “rest up, recover, regroup and come again”.

But this week he told BBC Sport: “When a man doesn’t want to be there once, he will always do it and it’s hard to come back from. “It’s been done many different times by many different fighters. He did it that night and I don’t think he will come back from it. Finished. Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn’t want to be there.”

Joshua, 29, whose defeat against Ruiz was the first of his career, had previously made Fury an offer to fight. “Everybody thought that man could beat me,” said Fury. “In what world could he ever beat me? What were people seeing? “I don’t know what people were looking at as I don’t know in what world he could have beaten me.”