Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

Best efforts made for WC Qualifiers: Ejaz

June 13, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Congress member of Faisal Saleh Hayat-led Pakistan Football Federation, Ejazul Haq has said that keeping Pakistan’s name above in international football is more important than winning and losing.

“Best efforts were put in to give maximum performance in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Continuous threats to the players caused the damage to the national team. He said home conditions were not available for Pakistan team’s training and added that participation of Pakistan team in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers is still a remarkable achievement. “At least Pakistan was not deprived of the opportunity to perform at the international level,” Ejaz said.

