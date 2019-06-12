Pakistan team off to China for Asian Beach Handball

KARACHI: Eyeing a spot in the World Beach Games Pakistan handball team on Wednesday night flew out of Islamabad for China to feature in the Asian Beach Handball Championship being held from June 15-24 at Wiehai, China.

The event serves as qualifiers for both World Beach Games and World Beach Handball Championship.The winners will make it to the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego in October while three leading sides will qualify for the World Beach Handball Championship to be held in Italy next year.

As many as 12 outfits are participating in the China event which have been placed in two groups.Pakistan are in Group B with the last edition’s runners-up Oman, last edition’s bronze medalists Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The Group A carries defending champions Qatar, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia and Afghanistan. Two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals to be held on June 22 and 24.

Pakistan did not participate in the last Asian Beach Handball Championship 2017. Pakistan are the bronze medalists of the last Asian Beach Games held in Vietnam in 2016.

According to the schedule Pakistan will begin their journey in China on June 15 with their game against Thailand. This would be followed by their matches against Saudi Arabia on June 16, against Oman on June 17, against Iran on June 19 and Japan on June 20.

Pakistan Handball Federation’s (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq said that the team prepared well.“The team is in good form but competition is very tough in Pool B as Iran and Oman are too strong who ranked eighth and tenth in the last World Beach Handball Championship,” Shafiq said.

“We hope Inshallah we will be on victory stand as per our previous record,” he saidSquad: Mohammad Shahid Pervez, Hazrat Hussain, Asif Ali, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muhammad Uzair Atif (C), Maaz Ali, Muzammil Hussain, Tahir Ali.