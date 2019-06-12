close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
AFP
June 13, 2019

Froome suffers serious injury, out of TdF

Sports

AFP
June 13, 2019

ROANNE, France: Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France (TdF) after hitting a wall at high speed and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

“It’s clear he’ll take no part in the Tour,” Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance. This year’s Tour de France embarks from Brussels on July 6 and the loss of the iconic four time winner will shake up ambitions at several teams. But Froome’s team principal Brailsford’s somber tone suggested the implications may go further. “He is in a very, very serious condition,” said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital. A witness at the scene of the accident said Froome had suffered an open fracture of the femur and had suffered other injuries too, notably to his elbows. Brailsford said Froome had been speeding downhill with Dutch teammate Wout Poels on a ‘recon’ ride for Wednesday’s time-trial when a gust of wind blew him off track, making him hit a wall.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was swift to wish Froome a speedy recovery. Froome’s last major win came at the 2018 Giro where he also fell while doing recon for the opening day time-trial around Jerusalem, suffering early in the three week race before spectacular late rally. He also fell on stage one of the 2018 Tour de France where he eventually came third behind Thomas and Dutch all rounder Tom Dumoulin. This year has been disappointing for Froome.

