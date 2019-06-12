Murray aims for singles return

LONDON: Andy Murray hopes to be back on the singles court later this year, but the British former world number one is setting no time limits on his return. Murray will step up his comeback bid from the hip surgery he underwent in January when he competes in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s Club next week. The 32-year-old then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon, where he has won two of his three singles Grand Slam titles.