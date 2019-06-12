close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

National Deaf T20 Cricket begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

LAHORE: National Deaf T20 Cricket Championship rolled into action here in the city at the Aleem Dar Academy ground on Wednesday. On the opening day, Gujrat and Islamabad teams won their matches as they beat Okara and Hafizabad respectively. Gujrat beat Okara by 43 runs. Gujrat scored 1212 for eight and Okara could manage 77. In the second match, Islamabad beat Hafizabad by 10 wickets. Hafizabad made 70 for eight while Islamabad achieved the score without any loss.

