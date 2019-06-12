ICC defends lack of reserve days for league matches

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) defended not having reserve days for the league games after the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was washed out in Bristol on Tuesday (June 11).

Three matches, including Tuesday’s clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Bristol, have been washed out this World Cup, making it the most in a single WC. “We put men on the moon, so why can’t we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament,” Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said revealing his frustration. “I know logistically it would have been a big headache for the tournament organisers. I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it. “The games are spread out. I would say that it’s disappointing for the crowd, as well. They have got tickets to see a game of cricket, and you know it would be up to them if they can get there the day after.”