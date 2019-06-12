Police clash with Modi supporters in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Thousands of supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clashed with police Wednesday as they marched in Kolkata to protest against weeks of political violence that has claimed at least 12 lives. Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP and the Trinamool Congress — which runs West Bengal state — have accused each other of instigating weeks of violence during and since India’s recent election. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse more than 20,000 BJP demonstrators as they attempted to march to police headquarters in Kolkata, the state capital.