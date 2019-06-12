close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
AFP
June 13, 2019

Love-struck Indian jailed for life over mock hijack

World

AHMEDABAD, India: A businessman who mockingly threatened to hijack a plane to persuade his lover to quit her airline job and settle with him has been sentenced to life by an Indian anti-terrorism court.

The court in Ahmedabad found Birju Salla guilty Tuesday of planting a threat letter in the toilet of a Jet Airways flight between Mumbai and Delhi in October 2017. The note claimed hijackers and bombs were on board and demanded that the plane be diverted to Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pilots landed the plane in Ahmedabad in western India where the 38-year-old, a regular business class customer with the now-defunct Jet Airlines, was detained. He was the first person to be convicted under new stringent anti-hijacking laws that carries a minimum of life in prison and a maximum penalty of death. Special judge M.K. Dave said the actions caused mental stress and unimaginable trauma to passengers and crew and fined Salla 50 million rupees (US$178,000). This will be distributed among those on board, with the 116 passengers receiving 25,000 rupees, the pilots 100,000 rupees and cabin crew 50,000 rupees.

