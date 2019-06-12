close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
AFP
June 13, 2019

South African President under investigation over graft allegations

AFP
June 13, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is under investigation by the country´s anti-corruption watchdog over a 500,000 rand ($35,000) donation to his campaign fund from a company facing extensive graft allegations, the presidency said Wednesday. Ramaphosa, who was re-elected last month, has staked his reputation on fighting corruption in a nation smarting from the graft scandal-tainted tenure of his predecessor Jacob Zuma. But his party has continued to face wideranging corruption claims against senior figures and even the president himself. The inquiry against him centres on opposition complaints over a payment from Bosasa, a company that corruptly won huge government tenders under Zuma´s tenure. According to the South African presidency, the country´s ombudswoman Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued Ramaphosa with a notice to respond to allegations that he violated the executive ethics code.

