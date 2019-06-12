Imam, Babar the most ‘technically gifted’ batsmen: Wasim Akram

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam are the most “technically gifted” batsmen in the national team.

In Pakistan’s ongoing World Cup campaign, Imam has made scores of two against the West Indies and 44 against England, while Babar scored 22 and 63.Pakistan’s third game against Sri Lanka was washed out.

“Imam is very good technique wise, so is Babar,” he said. “So, it is important than at least one of them scores in the eighties,” Akram said while taking to private sports channel. Akram emphasised on the need of at least one big score by the top three batsmen.

The former captain also advised Fakhar Zaman to change his game and play the ball on merit instead of attempting to blindly hit every second ball. “Key in England is to have a good start,” he said.

He added: “Fakhar is now a senior player and he must change his game according to the situation. You can’t hit every batsman coming forward.

Everyone has seen him how he can be captured. If the ball is coming then it’s okay, but don’t hit blindly.”

No doubt, much to Akram’s chagrin, Fakhar slogged a ball from Pat Cummins and was caught out for zero.