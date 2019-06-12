PM May urged to address homelessness issue in last days

LONDON: Theresa May was urged to end the “burning injustice” of homelessness by an MP who said politicians have to “step over the bodies to enter Parliament”.

Labour’s Catherine West told May to use the “dying days of her premiership” to deal “with this terrible Dickensian situation”. Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, she highlighted the deaths of two homeless men in Westminster Tube station last year, yards from the entrance to the House of Commons. May said the government does take the issues of homelessness and rough sleeping seriously, saying the “latest figures on rough sleeping show the number is down for the first time in eight years”. She said although that is a “step in the right direction” there is “much more to do”.