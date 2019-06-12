Maryam slams PM, NAB, budget in Zafarwal speech

ZAFARWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has excoriated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s budget, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan “who has relied on others all his life, cannot understand the problems of a common man”.

“A man who never worked hard in life cannot understand how Roti (flatbread) is cooked in the home of a hard-working labourer!” Maryam was quoted as saying by Geo News at a gathering in Zafarwal on Wednesday. “Pakistani people are being given hell through the 2019 budget,” she said, claiming no class of people were living a peaceful life at present. “Onion, diesel, tomatoes, and sugar, all have become more expensive now.” The PML-N leader hit the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as well, saying the anti-graft body “cannot see past [former chief minister of Punjab] Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or Saad Rafique”. The anti-corruption watchdog, she went on to say, “does not see the incumbent government’s ministers either”.

She returned to her criticism of the Prime Minister. “Imran Khan lives in a 300-kanal house yet he pays Rs100,000 in tax.” She asked why “no one dares bring this wanted man to the court stand”, and claimed how the Banigala residence of Khan “was made without an NOC [no objection certificate]”.

She added: “Can anyone dare demolish Banigala? Not only should [Imran Khan] Niazi be told to go but he should be dropped home as well.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the 2018 elections was stolen from him,” Maryam said, explaining how, under her party’s leadership, Pakistan was prospering, power projects were being set up, and terrorism wiped out. She went on to say the ex-premier was removed from power “over a joke of an Iqama issue”.