Johnson makes No 10 bid on record as London mayor

LONDON: Boris Johnson made his pitch for Downing Street based on his record as London mayor rather than as foreign secretary.

Launching his bid to be Tory leader, Johnson insisted his experience as Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016 meant he was the best candidate for the job. Johnson said winning the race for London City Hall twice showed he was well placed to take on Labour as Tory leader.

The Tory front runner’s tenure as foreign secretary was marked by a string of controversies. Johnson made repeated references to his record on issues like crime, housing and investment as London mayor.

He said: “To sum up my mission in a sentence: What I want to do now, with your help, is to do for the whole country what we did in London - releasing the creative energies of our country and its people and healing its divisions.”

Speaking in central London, Johnson said: “I took this city through riots and strikes and all the teething problems of the Olympics. We brought this city together with renewed infrastructure, with renewed and relentless emphasis on education and technology.”

One of Johnson’s biggest controversies as foreign secretary came when he had to apologise for wrongly stating that British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is imprisoned in Iran, had gone to the Middle East country to train journalists. Johnson’s comments were seized on by the Iranian regime.