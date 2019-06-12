Labour MP regrets not voting for May’s deal

LONDON: Labour MP Gareth Snell has admitted he “made a mistake” by not voting for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

He said he should have backed the agreement when it was put before the Commons for a third time, adding he would support a deal in future. He explained he would take such action as it is “inconceivable” that MPs continue avoiding making the decisions they have to make.

Speaking in the Commons, Snell (Stoke-on-Trent Central) said ceramics firms asked him “time and time again” to back a deal so they could make preparations for the future while food manufacturers wanted him to make a decision so they could “get past stockpiling”.

He said: “For three times when the opportunity presented itself to me I have not voted for a deal, the last time in March I followed my party line that I would not support the deal that was put in front of me - and I made a mistake.

“On that date I should have voted for a deal. And I will now vote for a deal if a deal is brought forward because it is inconceivable that we can continue with this line of debate where we seek to make decisions we want to make and avoid making the decisions we have to make.”