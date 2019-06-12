Indian troops kill one more youth in IHK

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed one more Kashmiri youth in the Baramulla district of Indian held Kashmir on Wednesday, raising the number of the killings in the disputed territory to four since Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed in a violent cordon and search operation in the district’s Sopore area. The youth, who the KMS did not name, is the second killing in the same area within 24 hours.

Also on Tuesday, two other youths — identified as Shakir Ahmed and Sayaar Ahmed — were killed by Indian troops, who also destroyed two houses in a similar operation in the Awneera area of Shopian district.

Indian authorities suspended internet service in Sopore town and ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the sub-division.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected due to a strike by the transporters against the imposition of tax by Indian authorities on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The call for the strike was given by All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Association.