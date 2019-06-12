Gen Bajwa hails befitting response during India standoff

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed befitting response during the February standoff with India and said the Pakistan army remained fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

He made the remarks during the the two-day long Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference, presided over by the Army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), all general officers of Pakistan Army attended the conference.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail. Gen Bajwa hailed befitting response during the February standoff with India and said that Pakistan army remained fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

The Army chief also appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability. The forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.