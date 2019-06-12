MQM founder released on bail

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been released on bail to return to a police station in mid-July.

Without naming him, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A man in his 60s arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan has today, Wednesday, 12 June been bailed to return to a police station in mid-July.

“The man was arrested at an address in north west London on Tuesday. 11 June. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. He was detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station.

“As part of the investigation, officers carried out a search at the north west London address and at a separate commercial address in north west London. Both these searches are now complete.

“The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person. “Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries. Enquiries continue.”