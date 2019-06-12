Pakistan has ‘ever growing appetite’ for tech: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has said the country happens to be a vibrant economy with 64 per cent young population and a rapidly digitising and an ever growing appetite for technology and innovative services.

He made the remarks while speaking at the London Tech Week, a statement said on Wednesday. Joined by Seers Digital Group and Retail Direct Group, Zakaria took the initiative to formally become a participant of an annual feature that attracts 55,000 tech loving people with a social media outreach of 297 million.

Zakaria, who was the keynote speaker, said: “Pakistan is a preferred source of software developers, programmers, designers and BPO specialists and ranked third most financially attractive location in the world for offshore services.”

Zakaria highlighted that global enterprises like Bentley, Ciklum, IBM, Mentor Graphics, S&P Global, Symantec, Teradata, and VMware have established consulting services centers, research and development facilities, and BPO support services centres in Pakistan.

There are more than 6,000 IT and allied companies currently registered. Pakistan is ranked as the third most popular country for freelancing in the Online Labour Index published in July, 2018 by Oxford Internet Institute (OII).

On the invitation of the High Commissioner, Parvez Abbasi, Project Director, National Incubation Centre and Member Prime Minister’s Task Force for Youth Development also attended the event. He gave a presentation and participated in the panel discussion.

Co-organisers, Seers Digital and Retail Direct Group, brought together a panel of senior leaders and experts from across various industries to discuss and engage with the audience about Pakistan’s dynamic tech e-Commerce and IT industry and to highlight its investment potential.

“Tech Pakistan 2019” provided an insight for the entrepreneurs and venture capitalists into the future opportunities in IT services sector of Pakistan.