Court revokes Musharraf’s right to defence in high treason case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has lost his right of defence in the high treason case after the special court — constituted to try the former president for allegedly abrogating the Constitution in 2007 — revoked the privilege over his persistent absence despite repeated summons.

The court also rejected his plea for adjournment of the case during a hearing on Wednesday. A three-member special court, headed by Justice Tahira Safdar, and also including Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Karim, heard the case moved by the federal government seeking the former president’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for subverting and abrogating the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007.

During the course of the proceedings, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar submitted another plea to adjourn the case, arguing his client was fighting for his life. He said: “Pervez Musharraf is not physically or mentally capable of returning to the country. He is rapidly losing weight, and is using a wheelchair as he is unable to walk.”The counsel said it was “embarrassing” for him to seek adjournments repeatedly and pleaded the court to give “one more chance” so Musharraf could appear in the court himself. “My client is receiving heart chemotherapy due to which his health has deteriorated,” Safdar added.

Justice Tahira Safdar remarked the Supreme Court had given a verdict.

The lawyer responded he was aware of that and requested the court his plea be accepted “on the basis of compassion”.

The court asked the lawyer to read the verdict, in which the Supreme Court had directed the special court to proceed with the trial and in case the former president surrendered and appeared before it, he would be entitled to testify.

The Supreme Court, in its decision, further stated that if Pervez Musharraf failed to appear, being a PO (proclaimed offender), the special court was empowered to proceed against him even in his absence under Section 9 of the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973.

Dr Tariq Hassan, counsel for the prosecution, said the court had given Musharraf the chance to record his statement through a video link. Justice Akbar asked if he wanted confirmation about Musharraf’s health, which the lawyer denied.

Justice Karim remarked that the court would look at whether or not to approve the request to adjourn the case. The prosecutor’s lawyer opposed the adjournment. The court then rejected Musharraf’s plea to postpone the case and adjourned the hearing till June 27.