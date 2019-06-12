It is time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers: PM

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to stop “glorifying money launderers” a day after he announced plans to establish a high-powered commission to investigate how the country’s debt swelled to 24 trillion rupees over the past two regimes.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the “launderers” who have “damaged our nation” and “impoverished our people”, who have claimed are “now seeking refuge behind ‘democracy’”.

He also suggested no protocol should be extended to them. He then asked why the “plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals”.

His tweets came after his televised address, which came hours after his government unveiled its first budget. Apparently perturbed by the opposition party’s chanting throughout the proceedings on Tuesday, Khan said in his address: “I will now go after them [the leaders of PPP and PML-N] and take them to task all those for ruthlessly plundering the national wealth. I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even if it is a threat to my life.”

His newly-announced commission will include the premier agencies of the country, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).