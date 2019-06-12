close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

PTI govt flayed for ‘anti-people’ budget

Peshawar

MARDAN: The All Pakistan Paramedics Federation on Wednesday flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for burdening the poor in the budget 2019-20, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had cheated the masses in the name of ‘change’. The federation president Sharafatullah Yousafzai, secretary general Irshad Khan, chairman Malik Yousaf, vice chairman Parveez Khan, finance secretary Fazle Qayyum and other office-bearers told reporters that budget was anti-people and anti-government employees. They said that Premier Imran Khan had miserably failed to provide relief to the masses and government employees in the 2019-20 budget.

