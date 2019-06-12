Woman shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman in Rashakai in Nowshera on Wednesday, official sources said. Hassan Zari, wife of Sultan Ali, a resident of Serai Koroona along with her son Abid Ali told Risalpur Police that her daughter Basmeena was married to Younus, a resident of Sugarmills area in Mardan some 19 years ago and had daughters from Younus. She said her daughter was living with her brothers in Rawalpindi after her spouse divorced her due to domestic reasons. Zari said her daughter stayed at her house in Rashakai while her two daughters stayed with their father at Mardan. The woman said she spent the night at her second daughter home, adding when she came to her house she found her daughter in a pool of blood. The Risalpur Police registered a case against unknown assailants and started the investigation.