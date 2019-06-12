Saraiki folk music show on Saturday

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will host a cultural show featuring Saraiki folk music,’ jhumer’ and comedy on its premises on Saturday. The Saraiki Journalist Forum is organising the event in collaboration with Lok Virsa aiming at promoting art, culture and folk music.

‘Jhumar’ is the traditional Saraiki folk dance with origin in Multan and Balochistan. It is performed in a circle to the tune of emotional songs. Another Saraiki dance is ‘poochhra’, which is performed mostly on weddings.