Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

CPEC security discussed

Lahore

LAHORE: A meeting regarding the security of the CPEC and Main Line (ML-I) programme was held at Pakistan Railways Central Police Office here on Wednesday. According to a press release, Shariq Jamal Khan, DIG Headquarters, Pakistan Railways Police, presided over the meeting in which the steps regarding the security of the ML-I programme in the light of CPEC project were discussed. Shariq Jamal Khan said the CPEC project was imperative for the progress of Pakistan and it was the responsibility of Railways Police to provide security to the Chinese engineers, Chinese infrastructure and Pakistan railways infrastructure and a composite security plan must be devised to ensure security measures.

