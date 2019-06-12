PUASA resents cut in higher education budget

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has unanimously expressed strong resentment over massive cut in the funding of higher education in the federal budget.

In a press statement, PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch has called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take notice of the drastic budget cut as it would fall hard on his vision of youth development. He said that the budget proposal mentioning 44 percent cut in the higher education budget as compared to the previous fiscal year has caused grave concern to the academic fraternity in particular, and other segments of the society at large. He said the HEC budget cuts in the recent years were tantamount to stifling the research and academic activities of higher education, particularly at public sector universities.

The PUASA president said that the government intended to provide only Rs43 billion against HEC’s demand of Rs 103 billion while this cut would adversely impact various aspects of university working e g.

TTS programme, research incentives etc. He said public universities serve to all demographics of the society and tend to be the only option available to the students from the lowest income groups to attain higher education. He said public sector universities were funded worldwide by their governments.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar said that a cut on expenditure today could not be compensated by a matching increase in the future and it could strangle the ongoing research processes at the universities. He said this loss to the society would be unrecoverable, so this policy of budget cuts would severely impact the future of Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s governments over the years have made a conscious effort to accumulate minimum critical mass of high quality researchers and academic by providing scholarships towards higher education. He said these professionals were hired in large numbers by universities and such cuts will take away the incentives for these professionals to stay in Pakistan, which may result in brain-drain towards greener pastures. He emphasised that the priority shall be education in general and higher education in particular as per the promise of PTI’s election manifesto.