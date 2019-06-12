11 cops transferred

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz on Wednesday issued a notification ordering transfers and postings of 11 police officers.

Muzaffargarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Organised Crime, Rehan Rasool has been transferred and posted as assistant deputy inspector general (ADIG), Dera Ghazi Khan whereas his predecessor Farooq Ahmed has been posted as DSP, legal department, DG Khan. DSP Saleem Haider Shah has been posted as DSP Organised Crime, Sheikhupura, DSP Muhammad Afsar as DSP, Organised Crime, Rawalpindi and DSP Aijaz Hussain Shah as DSP VVIP Security. DSP Ghazanfar Abbas has been posted as DSP Mian Channu and DSP Muhammed Ashraf as additional inspector general of Special Branch. DSP Razakar Hussain Shah has been posted as DSP Security, Governor’s House.

accidents: Two persons were killed and 923 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 835 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 534 persons with critical injuries were admitted to different hospitals and 387 persons suffering from minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.