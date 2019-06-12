close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

Journalist gunned down in Mexico

VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico: A journalist was murdered on Tuesday in southeast Mexico, her former employer and other news outlets reported. Norma Sarabia was a correspondent for the newspaper Tabasco Today for 15 years and most recently worked for other local media outlets, the newspaper said in its report of her death. She was attacked by two armed men riding a motorbike who shot her several times outside her home in Tabasco state, the paper reported.

