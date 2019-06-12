Three killed by French fire on ‘suspect vehicle’ in north Mali

PARIS: Three people were killed in northern Mali when French counter-terror forces fired on a vehicle after the driver failed to halt for an inspection, the French military said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Saturday west of Timbuktu, one of three northern Malian towns that were recaptured from Jihadists by French and Malian forces in 2013 but which is still periodically attacked by Islamist radicals.

"A unit of the Barkhane force was confronted with a suspect vehicle that refused to submit to an inspection," said a statement from the chief of staff’s spokesman in Paris, referring to the 4,500-strong French mission helping Mali and surrounding countries fight Jihadists.