Thu Jun 13, 2019
AFP
June 13, 2019

Police clash with Modi supporters in Kolkata

World

AFP
June 13, 2019

KOLKATA: Thousands of supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clashed with police on Wednesday as they marched in Kolkata to protest against weeks of political violence that has claimed at least 12 lives.

Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress -- which runs West Bengal state -- have accused each other of instigating weeks of violence during and since India’s recent election. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse more than 20,000 BJP demonstrators as they attempted to march to police headquarters in Kolkata, the state capital.

The BJP supporters waved party flags and chanted Hindu slogans as they went through the cramped streets of the British colonial-era city. Police used batons to clear protesters blocking an arterial road near their headquarters and arrested six women supporters trying to sneak into the building.

