Ahmed in quarter-finals of Lion City Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahmed Subhan reached the quarter-finals of Technoform Lion City Junior Squash Championships in Singapore on Wednesday.
After getting bye in the first round, Ahmed defeated Gerald Teh from Singapore 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 in the second round of under-17 category. He will take on top seed Chandaran Ameeshenraj of Malaysia in the last-eight stage of this silver event of Asian Junior Super Series Events (AJSS).
Tariq Kumail lost to Amir Al Hazim of Malaysia 7-11, 7-11, 3-11 in the first round of under-15 category. He will face Chan Aidan of Singapore in plate event.
