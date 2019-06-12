close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Wildcard entrants lose in Lahore International

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

KARACHI: The wildcard players lost their matches in the $11,000 Lahore International at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Farhan Hashmi, who was playing his first PSA event, was beaten by Abdul Malik Khan 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11 in just 30 minutes in the first round. Salman Saleem was thrashed by Waqas Mehboob 6-11, 4-11, 2-11 in just 17 minutes. Both the players had got wildcards for this international event.

Abbas Zeb smashed Saad Abdullah 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 23 minutes and Shahzad Ali defeated M Farhan 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5 in 35 minutes.

Bilal Zakir beat Haris Qasim 1-7 (retired) and Owais Rasheed thrashed Faisal Riaz from the US 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in just 13 minutes. Naveed Rehman beat Abdul Qadir 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 in 21 minutes and Haris Iqbal won against Waqar Mehboob 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 in 37 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports