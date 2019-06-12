Wildcard entrants lose in Lahore International

KARACHI: The wildcard players lost their matches in the $11,000 Lahore International at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Farhan Hashmi, who was playing his first PSA event, was beaten by Abdul Malik Khan 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11 in just 30 minutes in the first round. Salman Saleem was thrashed by Waqas Mehboob 6-11, 4-11, 2-11 in just 17 minutes. Both the players had got wildcards for this international event.

Abbas Zeb smashed Saad Abdullah 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 23 minutes and Shahzad Ali defeated M Farhan 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5 in 35 minutes.

Bilal Zakir beat Haris Qasim 1-7 (retired) and Owais Rasheed thrashed Faisal Riaz from the US 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in just 13 minutes. Naveed Rehman beat Abdul Qadir 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 in 21 minutes and Haris Iqbal won against Waqar Mehboob 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 in 37 minutes.