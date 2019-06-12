Shadab Baloch aims to set new long walk record

KARACHI: Physical trainer, former bodybuilder, and walking champion Shadab Baloch has announced his third long walk, aiming to establish a new record, 'The News' learnt on Wednesday.

Shadab is going to cover 555 kilometres from Multan to Islamabad in twelve days, and may reach Islamabad on June 28. If he does that, he will break the national record of 549 kilometers in 17 days set by Kasrat Rai in 2012.

He will start his walk on June 17 from Multan Press Club and end his journey at D Chowk, Islamabad. Shadab will take the route of Kabirwala, Shorkot, Jhang, Jahanian Shah, Kalarkahaar, and Pindi Mor to Islamabad. Shadab already has two records: Karachi to MirpurKhas and Karachi to Dadu. The walk has been fully sponsored by Al-Wahab Builders.