Al-Dughaither terms his termination by PTF unjustified

KARACHI: Coach-cum-trainer Al-Dughaither has termed his termination by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) unjustified. “This was not justified. I feel the mindset of some people [at PTF] is distorting Pakistan’s tennis,” said Al-Dughaither while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said he didn’t come to Pakistan to earn money, as he had been earning plenty in his previous jobs. “I was offered the position of a fitness trainer cum tennis coach at National Training Centre. I was looking to move to Pakistan because of my daughter Haniya Minhas,” he added.

He said the only attraction for him was to work with the national team. “The package given to me by PTF was not meeting my expectations at all,” said Al-Dughaither. Yet, he added, he was pushed by his family as well as local junior tennis players who needed a foreign coach at the NTC.

“The main reason to accept this job was to teach the kids and let my daughter play with the national players,” he added. “There wasn’t anything else attractive about it,” said Al-Dughaither.

Eight-year-old Haniya is the UAE's number one under-10 tennis player. She is number one in under-14 girls and highest ranked girl against boys in under-10 and under-12 in Pakistan. “I also trained Alexis Popyrin who was number 2 in the world juniors and is currently among top 100 in the world. I have taught more than top 500 ITF players,” he added.

He clarified that he was not Turkish as was reported by Pakistan media. “I am half Saudi and half European. My entire family is Pakistani and this is also one of the reasons I am here,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that PTF hired Al-Dughaither in February this year for six months for the NTC.