Buttler set to face Windies

LONDON: England head coach Trevor Bayliss is optimistic that Jos Buttler will be fit to play in Friday’s (tomorrow's) World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England’s win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow. He was scheduled to join his team-mates during a net session at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday and Bayliss said: “Yes, he’s fine. He’ll be taking part in today’s practice fully.

“It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn’t really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch.” Asked if Buttler might play as a specialist batsman to lighten his workload in the field, Bayliss kept his options open.

“I haven’t really thought about it. We’ll make that decision in the next day or so,” the Australian said. “We’ll see how he pulls up and how he performs at practice. I’m expecting him to play a full part.”

Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates. Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire’s James Vince would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

Friday’s game will mark a first outing for Barbados-born Jofra Archer against a West Indies side containing several of his Caribbean friends and peers.

The 24-year-old suggested at the weekend he would be treating the game like any other, but Bayliss believes it would only be normal if the stakes were slightly elevated. “He’s looking forward to it, obviously knows a few guys in their team,” said Bayliss.

“It’s always bragging rights. Both sides of the argument would like to gain the upper hand in that argument. Let’s wait and see. “It will be the first time he has come up against those guys, but I am sure he is wishing to do well.”