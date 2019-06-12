close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

In the past

Newspost

 
June 13, 2019

This refers to the letter, ‘The blame game’ (June 12) by Engr Asim Nawab. PTI leaders are very often criticised for blaming previous governments for the poor shape of the economy. A critical analysis of the past is unavoidable to diagnose the cause of a problem and then fnd its solution.

Critics should not blame the present leadership without going through the historical facts over the years. The persons responsible for damaging the economy should be held accountable by fixing the responsibility.

Dr. Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

More From Newspost