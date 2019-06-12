Worker dies of suffocation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 21-year-old worker died and two others fell unconscious due to suffocation after a gas leakage in a godown of pickles near Karol Ghati Bund Road here on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital. The deceased worker has been identified as Junaid and the other victims as Javed, 23, and Usman, 24.
