Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

Worker dies of suffocation

National

 
LAHORE: A 21-year-old worker died and two others fell unconscious due to suffocation after a gas leakage in a godown of pickles near Karol Ghati Bund Road here on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital. The deceased worker has been identified as Junaid and the other victims as Javed, 23, and Usman, 24.

