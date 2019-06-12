PPP workers protest Zardari’s arrest

SUKKUR: The PPP Sindh observed shutter down and took out rallies in district headquarters against the arrest of party Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering cases by the National Accountability Bureau. Groups of PPP workers in different parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Mirpur Mathello, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Doulatpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mithi, Pano Aqil, Jatti, Larkana, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Naushaharoferoz and other cities protested what they described as political victimization of the PPP leadership. Armed party workers forced brief closure of markets by resorting to aerial firing and closing down roads by setting fire to tyres, leading to brief suspension of traffic at National Highway near Pano Aqil. The commercial activities largely continued after the protest. The Police and Rangers conducted flag marches as show of force.