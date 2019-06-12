close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

PPP workers protest Zardari’s arrest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

SUKKUR: The PPP Sindh observed shutter down and took out rallies in district headquarters against the arrest of party Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering cases by the National Accountability Bureau. Groups of PPP workers in different parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Mirpur Mathello, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Doulatpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mithi, Pano Aqil, Jatti, Larkana, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Naushaharoferoz and other cities protested what they described as political victimization of the PPP leadership. Armed party workers forced brief closure of markets by resorting to aerial firing and closing down roads by setting fire to tyres, leading to brief suspension of traffic at National Highway near Pano Aqil. The commercial activities largely continued after the protest. The Police and Rangers conducted flag marches as show of force.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan