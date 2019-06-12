close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Reforms committee discusses land acquisition for Polyclinic

National

Islamabad: The first meeting of the Committee on Polyclinic Reforms was held here Wednesday with an exhaustive discussion on the need to expand the hospital in view of the every-escalating patient load.

The Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza was in the chair, with Secretary Health, the Executive Director (ED) of Polyclinic, a representative of the Planning Commission and other members also in attendance.

The objective of the meeting was to identify areas of improvement, submit recommendations, and oversee the process for implementation in the area of infrastructure renovation and expansion, service delivery, and human resource development.

The ED of the hospital shared the legal aspects of land acquisition, which Dr. Zafar assured to look into amidst reiterations of the government’s commitment to achieving better health outcomes. The Committee will meet on a fortnightly basis for fast-track implementation of decisions.

