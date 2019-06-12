close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Three hoteliers held for selling unhygienic food

National

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration of Oghi arrested three hoteliers for selling unhygienic food. “I have put three hoteliers behind bars for five days and warned many others to maintain cleanliness and ensure the sale of only good quality food,” Babar Khan Tanoli, Assistant Commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday.

A joint team of the Food, police and other relevant departments led by Babar Tanoli paid surprise visits and arrested three hoteliers. The AC also inspected crockery and cups being used by hoteliers.

Also, the district and sessions judge Torghar Ashfaq Taj acquitted president of traders’ body in Oghi, Sarbuland Khan and 10 others in a firing case. Sarbuland Khan and his family members were booked for the celebratory firing and scuffle with a police party, led by SHO of Oghi, Anas Khan, last year.

