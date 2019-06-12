PTI govt flayed for ‘anti-people’ budget

MARDAN: The All Pakistan Paramedics Federation on Wednesday flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for burdening the poor in the budget 2019-20, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had cheated the masses in the name of ‘change’.

The federation president Sharafatullah Yousafzai, secretary general Irshad Khan, chairman Malik Yousaf, vice chairman Parveez Khan, finance secretary Fazle Qayyum and other office-bearers told reporters that budget was anti-people and anti-government employees.

They said that Premier Imran Khan had miserably failed to provide relief to the masses and government employees in the 2019-20 budget. The office-bearers said that 10 percent cut in the salaries of prime minister and ministers was an eyewash.