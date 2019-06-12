Childless woman commits suicide in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman committed suicide allegedly for being issueless in Chuar Kalan area of Oghi on Wednesday.

Mazaj Bibi had been married to one Naek Shah three years ago, but she was issueless. According to her father Mir Afzal Shah, she used to remain sad for being issueless and committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The Oghi police handed over the body to her family after medico-legal formalities at the civil hospital in Oghi.

Also, a young boy Mohammad Uzaifa, 9, drowned in Kunhar River in Balakot. Local divers jumped into the river and fished out the body near Jaghir area of Garhihabibullah after hectic efforts. Meanwhile, the police arrested suspects involved in the killing of a contractor, Mohammad Iqbal.

The body of a slain person was found dumped at Barari forest on May 27 this year. The police after investigation arrested Mohammad Kashif and Mohammad Adil, who confessed to their crime, saying they had killed Mohammad Iqbal over a monetary dispute.