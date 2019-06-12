ANP chief says PTI govt has presented worst budget

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has criticized the government for cutting the education budget and imposing heavy tax on the salaried class. Through a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said hiking prices of the daily necessities would affect the poor. He said the budget could not be termed poor friendly.

The ANP chief said the previous government had allocated Rs23.68 billion for Diamer-Bhasha dam while the incumbent government despite raising Rs9 billion for the dam through donation had allocated Rs16 billion. He said the cut in development schemes and making life difficult for poor was a matter of concern.

Asfandyar said the budget deficit had touched Rs3560 billion for the first time in the country’s history. He said the government had proved its incompetence by presenting the worst budget of Pakistan’s history under the diktats of the International Monetary Fund. The ANP chief said the government launched the arrest spree of the national leaders to divert attention from the budget.