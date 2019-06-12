CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Being

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Maheerah Ali and Usman Malik’s exhibition titled ‘Being’ from June 15 to June 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Grid

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Adnan Ali, Amara Sikander, Fatima Baig, Mahoor Jamal, Mariam Jajja and Sara Bokhari’s digital art show titled ‘The Grid’ from June 14 to June 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Story of Qawwali

The Children’s Literature Festival is hosting a fundraiser titled ‘The Story of Qawwali’, featuring lectures, demonstrations and performances, at 7pm on June 14 at the Pearl-Continental. Call 0336-2413806 for more information.

Mailay

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Mailay’, also known as ‘Riff Raff’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. In this short Urdu drama film, a 40-year-old man manoeuvrers one evening in upper-middle class Karachi between the deceptive allure of his social scene and the reality he has at home. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Spacebar

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition by the Indus Valley School’s recent fine art graduates titled ‘Spacebar’ until June 20. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Arrival City

The Goethe-Institut and Marvi Mazhar & Associates are hosting an exhibition titled ‘Arrival City’ and its Karachi chapter titled ‘Seeking Home: The Afghan Narrative of Displacement, Identity and Integration’ at the Commune Artist Colony until June 23. Call 021-35661633 for more information.