Faculty development essential for universities, says KU VC

News Desk

The development of faculties and good quality cooperative relationship among faculty members is one of the key factors that play a major role in the improvement of higher educational institutions.

The administration of the University of Karachi is determined to provide the best available facilities to its departments and staff, and will use all available resources to fulfil their needs on priority basis.

These views were expressed by KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday. He was the chief guest at a ceremony held at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS).

The KUBS had arranged a special ceremony in Dr Iraqi’s honour. He gave credit to former KU VC Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui for providing the best facilities to the KUBS and the university’s Department of Public Administration.

“It was Dr Siddiqui’s vision that the KUBS and the public administration department be upgraded with the latest facilities so that they may deliver the best; and they are among the best departments of KU.” VC Dr Iraqi said that those departments that have a high rate of enrolment and are producing good results will get facilities without any delay.

He said that academic development is necessary, and that “we can compete with other higher educational institutes easily if we upgrade our syllabus according to contemporary requirements”. He added that departments with strong faculties have more chances to produce good results.

KU Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that teachers are unfortunately not playing their due role and are unable to meet the expectations that the university and the city’s people have from them.

She said that under the leadership of Dr Iraqi, the university will excel in all sections and join the ranks of the best universities of the world. She said that KU’s teachers should focus on conducting research.

Former KU Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences dean Prof Dr Abuzar Wajdi said that it was a very proud moment for him that one of his department’s students was the VC of the biggest public sector universities of the country.

“I may not be that proud if I become the KU VC, but I am very happy that one of my students has become the head of the Karachi University,” he said, adding that Dr Iraqi has the ability to take the right decisions on time.

Former KUBS chairman Prof Dr Abdul Rehman Zaki said that Dr Iraqi had previously worked at most of the key posts of the university and he was one of the youngest VC’s of KU.

KUBS Chairman Dr Syed Asim Ali said that KU is facing a lot of challenges right now, adding that since Dr Iraqi has actively worked on all the key positions, he knows how to handle the situation and fix problems. KU Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad and others also spoke on the occasion.